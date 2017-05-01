Report: Trump Establishing National Tech Council

Read it at Axios
President Trump is reportedly creating a new American Technology Council—made up of 20 tech CEOs—with the aim of providing better digital services to the federal government. Axios reported the project, expected to be announced Monday, will bring in big names from Silicon Valley to a conference at the White House next month, with the goal of gathering ideas for the modernization. The new council is said to be a pet project of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who leads the White House Office of American Innovation. Chris Liddell, the White House director of strategic initiatives and former CFO of Microsoft, will be the council’s director.