Report: Trump Has Meltdown After CNN Aired on Air Force One

President Trump reportedly lashed out at his staff recently after Melania Trump’s television on Air Force One was set to CNN, an incident that prompted White House officials to impose a new “Fox News only” rule. An internal email exchange cited by The New York Times on Tuesday said Trump’s reaction to the channel being turned on caused a “bit of a stir” on board the aircraft. Officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency, apparently hoping to avoid a repeat of the situation, agreed to implement a new policy requiring all the televisions aboard Air Force One to be set to Fox at all times, according to the report. Officials also reportedly called for two extra televisions to be ordered so the first lady and the president could both watch television in separate hotel rooms when they travel.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10