Report: Trump in Talks With Impeachment Lawyer

President Trump is considering adding a prominent impeachment lawyer to his team to help deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, The New York Times reports. No decision has been made on the matter, but the lawyer, Emmet T. Flood, has met with Trump in recent days to discuss the possibility of working for the White House, according to sources cited in the report. Flood, who currently works at Williams & Connolly, previously represented Bill Clinton during the impeachment process. If he joins Trump’s team, he would assist the president in dealing with the Justice Department’s requests related to the Russia investigation, sources said. He previously turned down an offer to represent Trump but has long been on the president’s list of candidates to join his legal team.