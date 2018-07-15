Report: Trump ‘Snubbed’ by Prince Charles and Prince William

Prince William and Prince Charles both declined to meet with President Trump during his visit to the UK last week, according to The Sunday Times of London. Their apparent reluctance left Queen Elizabeth II as the lone member of the royal family to meet the Trumps at Windsor Castle on Friday. “They simply refused to attend. It’s a very, very unusual thing for the Queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody,” a source was quoted as telling the newspaper. Charles reportedly opted to attend a police event instead, while William took part in a charity polo match. Downing Street and Buckingham Palace have said the plan was always for the Queen to meet with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump alone, but a Whitehall official was quoted as saying Trump’s interactions with the Queen were “kept to a bare minimum” and members of the royal family were “not as enthusiastic as they were when Obama came over.”
