Report: Trump to Retain Private Attorney for Russia Probe

Read it at NBC News
According to an NBC News report, President Donald Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as a private attorney to deal with matters related to the Russia investigation. Kasowitz has represented Trump in the past and at one point was defending Russia’s biggest bank. The anticipated move arrives less than a week after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee the Russia investigation. Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who is under consideration for the position of FBI director, joined Kasowitz’s law firm in 2013.