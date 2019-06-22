Report: U.S. Launched Retaliatory Cyber Attack Against Iran

While President Trump said he called off a military strike on Iranian targets on Thursday night, the U.S. Cyber Command reportedly launched a cyber attack against a spy group tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Citing two former intelligence officials, Yahoo News reports the attack targeted a group with a history of tracking military and civilian vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The tracking reportedly enabled attacks on ships in the area. The reported retaliatory attack comes after a $240 million U.S. military drone was shot down by Iran earlier this week, sparking fears of a military confrontation. However, Trump disclosed Friday that he called off an airstrike after he heard about the potential casualties it might cause. A number of vessels have also been attacked in the Persian Gulf in recent weeks, intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Iran.