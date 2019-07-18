CHEAT SHEET
Report: U.S. Preparing to Send 500 Troops to Saudi Arabia
The Trump administration is preparing to send 500 troops to Saudi Arabia as part of its 1,000 troop deployment to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, CNN reports. According to sources cited by CNN, the troops are expected to go to Prince Sultan Air Base, which lies in the desert east of Saudi’s capital, Riyadh. A small number of troops and support staff are already on the base to make preparations for a “Patriot missile defense battery” along with “runway and airfield improvements.” Congress has not yet been formally informed of the deployment, but one source said lawmakers were given a heads-up. An announcement is reportedly expected to be made next week. The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter, and the Saudis have not made any announcements about a U.S. troop deployment.