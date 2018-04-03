Report: White House Probing EPA Chief Scott Pruitt for Ethics Violations

CHEAT SHEET
The White House is reportedly investigating Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt for possible ethics violations. According to The Wall Street Journal, the embattled Pruitt’s job is still secure but “few people” inside the White House are defending his actions. Last week, it was revealed that Pruitt was renting space in a Washington, D.C., condominium owned by an energy lobbyist. On Monday, The New York Times reported that the lobbyist’s client was approved for a “pipeline-expansion plan.” Pruitt has also been under fire over his travel accommodations and lavish expenses for first-class air travel.