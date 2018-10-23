Report: White Nationalist Richard Spencer’s Wife Accuses Him of Physical Abuse

The wife of white supremacist Richard Spencer accused him of “physically, emotionally, verbally and financially” abusing her in divorce filings, BuzzFeed News reports. Nina Kouprianova, who reportedly married Spencer in August 2010, claimed she was hit, grabbed, and dragged by her hair on multiple occasions in filings to Montana’s Flathead County District Court. She claimed Spencer once dragged her out of bed and down the stairs by her “arms, legs, and hair… and threw [her] onto the couch” because he wanted her to watch a movie with him. Kouprianova also alleged Spencer physically attacked her while she was pregnant, and claimed his “alcohol consumption” contributed to “his aggressive and erratic behavior and reduces his impulse control.” She alleged much of the abuse occurred in the presence of their two children.
The filing also included emails from Spencer apologizing to Kouprianova for giving her bruises, according to BuzzFeed. Kouprianova also claimed Spencer’s polarizing speech brought “risk to his family” and made them “targets of violence.” Spencer denied her allegations and claimed she “stonewall[ed]” him from seeing is children. In a 2016 Washington Post profile, Spencer disclosed he and his wife were separated and said his work took a “toll” on their relationship.