Report: William Barr Has Warned Trump That Giuliani Is a Liability
Attorney General William P. Barr has in recent months urged President Trump to be wary of his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as a potential liability, according to Washington Post sources who are familiar with the conversations. Giuliani is under intense scrutiny for conducting a pressure-campaign on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Trump’s political rivals, an issue at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. On one occasion, Barr told the president that his lawyer was not serving him well, according to one person familiar with the conversation. Giuliani’s foreign business dealings have alarmed members of the Trump administration, and his decision to travel to Europe last week while the House Judiciary Committee hearings were taking place prompted senior administration and national security officials to track him, The Daily Beast reported. Trump remains close with his personal lawyer nonetheless, who has publicly and repeatedly defended the president, White House officials and Trump advisors told the Post.