    Reporter Who Traveled to Georgia With Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    KEVIN LAMARQUE/Pool/AFP via Getty

    A reporter who traveled with President-elect Joe Biden to Georgia earlier this week has tested positive for COVID-19, Biden’s office stated on Wednesday. Biden himself was not in close contact with the reporter, and will not need to quarantine, his office said. “Out of an abundance of caution, one member of our traveling communications team who was in close contact with this individual will self-quarantine for 7 days,” a statement from the office read. “No other member of the President-elect’s staff has been assessed to be at risk for exposure or transmission of the virus.” According to an email to reporters from the White House Correspondents’ Association, the reporter was part of the press pool on Monday and Tuesday, and is currently quarantined with mild symptoms.

