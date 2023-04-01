Reporter Barely Escapes Monster Tornado Amid Fierce Storms

CHEAT SHEET
“I truly believed I was going to die,” reporter Nick Sortor wrote Saturday of the moment his car was blown off the road in Tennessee by a devastating tornado a day earlier. Violent storms swept through the South and Midwest on Friday, leaving at least 18 dead. The Kentucky-based independent reporter is just one of many across Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee impacted by the dangerous storms. “Thanks so much again for all your support,” Sortor wrote alongside photos of his wrecked car and bloodied face.