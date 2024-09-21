CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Star Reporter Sent RFK Jr. ‘Demure’ Nudes While ‘Sexting’
EXPOSED
New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi allegedly sent “demure” nudes of herself to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during their “sexting” affair, Puck News reported Friday night. Nuzzi, 31, was placed on leave Thursday after New York magazine editors became aware of the fling with the 70-year-old former presidential candidate. The outlet also reported that while Kennedy’s spokesperson said they had only met in person once, that there were actually multiple meet-ups. Kennedy has been married for over a decade to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines. Nuzzi, who worked for the Daily Beast between 2013 and 2017, became engaged to Politico reporter Ryan Lizza in Sept. 2022, but the two have since called the marriage off.