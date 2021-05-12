‘Oh My God’: Reporter Predicts Collapse of Gazan Building On-Air
BOMBARDMENT
In a live broadcast from the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera journalist Youmna Al Sayed predicted that a tower behind her would soon collapse after warning shots were fired at it. Midway through the broadcast, the building was struck by Israeli forces and came tumbling down, engulfed in flames. “Right now there were a couple of missiles that were warning missiles. And right now they should be starting to bring down the entire tower,” Al Sayed said in the clip. Seconds later, a load explosion can be heard followed by the collapse of the building. “Oh my god, yes, yes, I need to go down,” the reporter yelled out as she vacated the area. According to the journalist, the 14-story building, called Al Shakur, held most of Gaza’s media offices. The incident comes amid an ongoing bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, which has led to the killing of 56 Palestinians, including nine children, according to Gazan officials.