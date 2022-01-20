Reporter Gets Hit by Car Live On-Air, Jumps Right Back Into Broadcast

A TV reporter in West Virginia was hit by a car live on-air while in the middle of a mundane broadcast about a water main break.

WSAZ-TV’s Tori Yorgey was looking directly into the camera as viewers could see a pair of headlights approaching behind her. She was then literally knocked off-camera as the car struck her from behind, with viewers only able to hear a shocked cry of “Oh! Oh my gosh!” before she announced from off-camera “I just got hit by a car!”

Still out of view, Yorgey then quickly reassured her co-anchor “I’m OK. We’re all good.”

“You know, that’s live TV for you. I actually got hit by a car in college, too, you know, just like that,” she said, as concerned bystanders could be heard asking if she was hurt.

“I am so glad I’m OK,” she said, before telling herself: “You’re OK, you’re OK, we’re all good.”

A visibly shaken Yorgey then reappeared in front of the camera, quipping that she should’ve known the incident “would happen specifically to me” during her last week on the job.

The 25-year-old Penn State grad is due to start a new job at WTAE-TV in western Pennsylvania on Feb. 1, according to the Post Gazette.

She’s been with WSAV-TV in West Virginia for three years. But the young reporter is already winning praise from colleagues for her handling of the incident, with many noting she reacted like a veteran reporter and jumped right back into the swing of things.

Asked by her concerned co-anchor where exactly on her body the car struck her, she said: “I don’t even know, Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes but this is live TV and everything is OK.”