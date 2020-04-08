Reporter Uses Trump’s Coronavirus Presser to Ask About a Pardon for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
During the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, a reporter for The New York Post bizarrely asked the president if he would consider pardoning Joe Exotic, the titular star of the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”
“One of the biggest ratings hits of the coronavirus aside from these briefings has been a show on Netflix called Tiger King. The man whose the star of this is a former zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence. He’s asking you for a pardon saying he was unfairly convicted. Your son yesterday jokingly said he was going to advocate for it, so I was wondering if you have seen the show and whether you have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic,” said reporter Steven Nelson.
“I know nothing about it,” Trump said. “Would you recommend a pardon?” the president asked, turning to CNN’s Jim Acosta, who declined to weigh in.
“I’ll take a look,” said Trump.