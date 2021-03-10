Reporter Who Wrote Disputed ‘Meghan Made Kate Cry’ Story Says She’s Glad Meghan ‘Confirmed’ It
‘RECOLLECTIONS MAY DIFFER’
The reporter who wrote the disputed story that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry ahead of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry has been grilled about it—and she seems to have no regrets about the claim. During Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview on Sunday, she said the story—published by the Daily Telegraph back in November 2018—was the “turning point” in her relationship with the royals. Meghan’s version of events is that Kate actually made her cry during a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses, and she was left infuriated when the Telegraph story wasn’t disputed. Earlier this week, journalist Camilla Tominey said she still believes her original story to be true—and that the royal family “had plenty of time” to raise issues with her article. Tominey then tweeted Wednesday: “Really glad Meghan confirmed my accurate story about a bust up at a bridesmaids dress fitting—even though ‘recollections may differ’ about who did or didn’t cry.” The “recollections may differ” line refers to Buckingham Palace’s laconic statement on the interview.