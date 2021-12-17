Report Resurfaces of Chris Noth Brutalizing Supermodel Ex-Girlfriend in 1995
‘DEATH THREATS’
A day after two women came forward to accuse Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, an old National Enquirer article has resurfaced in which Noth’s ex-girlfriend accused him of beating and threatening to disfigure her. Former supermodel Beverly Johnson, who is now 69, alleged in court documents in 1995 that Noth “beat her,” made death threats, threatened to disfigure her, called her “25 times a day,” and “vowed to kill her dog”. The couple dated from 1990 to 1995. No charges were ever filed against Noth, who is now denying claims that he raped two women in 2004 and 2015. The National Enquirer report detailed anecdotes of the then-Law and Order star’s physical abuse—flying into rages if Johnson was seen talking to other men and once hitting her in the face “with his fist over and over” after a party in New York. The actress eventually decided to file a restraining order when her family “convinced her she’d end up dead if she didn’t take action.”