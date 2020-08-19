Reports Suggest USPS Mail Sorting Machines Are Still Being Dismantled
BROKEN SYSTEM
Mail sorting machines across the country are reportedly continuing to be removed despite Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Tuesday announcement that any changes within the U.S. Postal Service would be suspended until after November’s presidential election. At USPS facilities in Portland, Oregon, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, mail sorting machines, which are critical to maintaining a rapid mail delivery process, appear to have been dismantled, according to reports. The machinery at the Portland facility had been recently dismantled, but machines at the downtown Grand Rapids location were reportedly being taken apart between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Former Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman raised concerns over DeJoy’s statement, which says mail sorting equipment will remain as it currently stands, stating that this does not mean already dismantled machinery will be rebuilt. According to postal employees, the dismantling of the machines interferes with their ability to deliver the mail.