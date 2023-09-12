MTG and Gaetz Battle to Claim Credit for GOP’s Impeachment Inquiry
COMPOSE YOURSELVES
As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) prepared to announce his endorsement of an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden that many mainstream Republicans have resisted, MAGA-fied legislator Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) duly gave himself credit. “When @SpeakerMcCarthy makes his announcement in moments, remember that as I pushed him for weeks, @kilmeade said I was: ‘Speaking into the wind’ on impeachment,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Turns out, the wind may be listening!” Within minutes, Trump acolyte Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shot back that she was the one who should actually get credit for McCarthy’s decision: “Correction my friend. I introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his corrupt business dealings in Ukraine & China while he was Vice President on his very first day in office. You wouldn’t cosponsor those and I had to drag you kicking and screaming to get you to cosponsor my articles on the border. Who’s really been making the push?” There has been no evidence released to date that proves the allegations Republicans have leveled at Biden.