Reps. Gaetz and Greene to Launch Joint ‘America First’ Tour
Two of the House’s most controversial members are going on tour together: Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced the “America First Tour” on Thursday, which will see the both of them giving speeches going after both “the radical left” and insufficiently loyal Republicans. The rally series begins May 7 in Florida’s largest retirement home, The Villages. Gaetz is under investigation for potential sex trafficking over an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and alleged payments to women in exchange for sex. He has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime. Greene has espoused a number of right-wing conspiracies, including that the Parkland, Florida, shooting was a hoax, and been stripped of her congressional committee assignments in response.