Republican Arizona Official Has PTSD From Election Deniers

A Republican member of the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, is revealing that he was diagnosed with PTSD after relentless threats and harassment from election deniers. In an interview with The Washington Post, Bill Gates, 51, who considered himself a model conservative, talks about how being targeted by the Trump-obsessed fringe drove him to the brink. Fliers with his face on them were distributed to neighbors, death threats filled social media, and his family briefly had to leave home. Gates said he became so filled with anger and sadness that his wife made him go into therapy, and now has developed coping mechanisms for dealing with conspiracy theorists.