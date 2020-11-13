CHEAT SHEET
McSally Finally Concedes in Arizona, 9 Days After Race Was Called
Nine days after the race was called, Republican Sen. Martha McSally has finally conceded to Democrat Mark Kelly in Arizona. “With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race,” she said in a statement Friday. “I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best.” Joe Biden also won the presidential race in Arizona but President Trump and parts of the GOP have refused to accept the results. The Associated Press called McSally’s race on Nov. 4 when her chance of catching up to Kelly became impossible.