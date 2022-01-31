Michigan GOP Candidate Tells Crowd to ‘Lock and Load’ to Protect Poll Watchers
WHAT COULD GO WRONG
A Republican candidate for Michigan’s state Senate, Mike Detmer, encouraged a crowd on Saturday to “lock and load” to protect future Republican poll watchers. Detmer made the exhortation at a gubernatorial campaign event in Livingston County for Republican Ryan Kelley after someone in the crowd referenced the turmoil that unfolded during the 2020 election at Detroit’s TCF Center. Some Republicans have claimed their poll watchers were bullied out of the counting room—ignoring the fact that only a limited number of watchers were allowed due to COVID regulations. Detmer told the crowd to remain peaceful—but bring guns regardless, per The Detroit News. A video from the event captures Detmer arguing, “The right to bear arms tells the government the citizenry is armed... You asked what can we do. Show up armed.”