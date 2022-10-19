Republican College Board Candidate Allegedly Busted Masturbating Near Preschool
‘I F*CKED UP’
A Republican candidate for a college board was arrested after police say he was caught masturbating across the street from a preschool in Arizona, according to an affidavit. Randy Gene Kaufman, who is reportedly running for a seat on the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board, was charged earlier this month with one count of public sexual indecency, court documents show. An officer with the Maricopa County Colleges Police Department said he confronted Kaufman while he was sitting in a Ford F150 pickup truck—less than 200 feet from a preschool. Kaufman was allegedly “alarmed and surprised” when the officer approached the driver’s side door. The officer then instructed Kaufman to pull his pants up. “[Kaufman] said to me ‘I’m sorry,’” a transcript of the alleged encounter with the officer reads. “[Kaufman] spontaneously said to me, ‘I fucked up. I’m really stressed.’” Kaufman also allegedly confirmed he was “watching porn” on his phone, but said he didn’t notice his proximity to an area with children until the officer arrived.