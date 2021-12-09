GOP Congressman Announces He Has COVID Hours After Running House Floor Debate

Read it at The Hill
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus, an announcement he made after managing a debate on the House floor for several hours Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie, the top Republican on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Health Subcommittee, had been running a debate on several bills related to the treatment of diseases. He released his statement on his positive test Wednesday evening, before casting floor votes by proxy, according to The Hill. Guthrie noted in his statement that he was fully vaccinated and that his office would stay open while he recovered.