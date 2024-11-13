Republican Dares to Joke About Just How Loyal They Are to Trump

A Republican lawmaker made a telling quip about his loyalty to Donald Trump—potentially setting off alarm bells for Democrats who will soon be the minority in both chambers of Congress.

Rep. Troy Nehls told reporters after a GOP conference meeting with Trump on Wednesday that he and other Republicans will do anything the president-elect asks.

“If Donald Trump says, ‘jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our head,” he said.

Rep. Troy Nehls had one of the most eyebrow-raising outfits at this year’s State of the Union address.

Nehls, who recently backed a push to rename Washington Dulles International Airport to the “Donald J. Trump International Airport,” has been among Trump’s biggest allies in Congress since he was elected in 2020.

The lawmaker’s latest presidential kiss-up was first reported Punchbowl News, which noted that Nehls, 56, was wearing a “Donald Trump tie” at his meeting with the president-elect. Trump adressed his party-mates just before he was driven to the White House for a sit-down with Joe Biden.

Reporters were permitted inside the Oval Office for Trump’s meeting with Biden for about a minute. Those in the room reported hearing Trump thank Biden for a smooth transition of power and the president responding, “You’re welcome.”

Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for the first time since 2021 to meet with Joe Biden.

Wednesday marked Trump’s first day back in Washington since his election win. He was greeted by House Republicans with raucous cheers and a standing ovation to start the day, arriving at the Hyatt Regency near the U.S. Capitol just after House Speaker Mike Johnson declared to the group Trump was the “comeback king.”

Trump was reportedly all smiles at the meeting. He shook hands on stage with Johnson and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)—who he’s appointed to be his ambassador to the United Nations—before addressing the group. After brief remarks, which included him commenting “it’s nice to win,” the 78-year-old Trump suggested he might eventually run for a third term.

“I suspect I won’t be running again,” Trump said, “unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out.’”