Republican Warns Trump Move Would ‘Destroy’ the GOP

Republican Rep. Don Bacon has warned that the GOP could face a “civil war” and risk being “destroyed” if President Donald Trump attempts to withdraw from or dismantle NATO.

Bacon told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source on Tuesday that Trump is “wrong” to say he can leave NATO without congressional approval

The congressman then added his warning about a “civil war” breaking out in the party if the president did take steps to break away from NATO.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon on CNN. CNN

The congressman further warned that the Republican Party could erupt into a “civil war” if the president moves to pull the U.S. out of NATO.

“If he broke up NATO on his own, it would be a civil war in the Republican caucus or the conference most of us would find that totally unacceptable.

“And I‘m not alone,” he said. “There‘s a large group of us that believe in our alliances and standing up for freedom and pushing back on China and Russia. We don‘t want war with these guys, but you‘ve got to be strong. And for if he went in and somehow, you know destroyed or tore up NATO, it would probably destroy the party for many years. There would be many that will never forgive that.”

“It would destroy the Republican Party?” Collins then asked.

“I think it would implode,” Bacon replied.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

It comes after Trump said on Tuesday during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin that leaving NATO is “something that we should think about.”

“It’s certainly something that we should think about. I don’t need Congress for that decision,” Trump said, adding: “I have nothing currently in mind but I’m not exactly thrilled.”

Trump was responding to questions about his demand that NATO allies help him reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil choke point, amid his war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump listens to officials during a roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School in in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has called on NATO members and other influential nations—including the U.K., France, Japan, South Korea, and even China—to contribute warships or other naval assistance to secure the Strait, warning that NATO could face “a very bad future” if partners fail to step up.

However, many allies have resisted these appeals. Major European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. have declined to deploy naval forces to the region, with several emphasizing that the crisis does not constitute their conflict.

During a press conference this week, Trump addressed the absence of international support from NATO allies.

“If we ever needed help, they won’t be there for us,” he said.

He also raged at NATO countries in a Truth Social post this week.