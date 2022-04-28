Conspiracy-Addled Colorado Election Official Caught Tampering With Vote Machines
POT, KETTLE, BLACK
At least eight Republicans have been found meddling with voting systems since the 2020 election, according to a Reuters investigation documenting an unprecedented—and hypocritical—swell of attacks on election integrity. In one previously unreported instance, the top election official of Elbert County in Colorado, Dallas Schroeder, was caught on camera copying classified information from a voting machine to computer drives. Reuters reports he later testified that he took a “forensic image of everything on the election server,” and gave it to two lawyers, one who was employed by an activist backed by chief election conspiracist and Trump-obsessed MyPillow guy Mike Lindell. Schroeder, who is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state, allegedly wanted to prove that Joe Biden fraudulently won the election. The eight cases documented by Reuters all involved Republican officials or advocates in five states where results have become increasingly close. All eight believed Trump was cheated out of the presidency.