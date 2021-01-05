GOP GA Elections Official Who Told Senators to Stop Spreading Conspiracies Is Voting for Them Anyway

Read it at Twitter
The Republican elections official in Georgia who drew media attention for his fiery speech calling on Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to denounce conspiracy theories about the 2020 election said Tuesday he’s voting for them anyway. “And as much as this may disappoint some, please join me in voting for Senators Perdue and Loeffler,” Gabriel Sterling wrote on Twitter. Perdue and Loeffler did not take Sterling’s advice to stop challenging November’s electoral results, signing on to President Trump’s effort to overturn the Electoral College results in Congress. Nevertheless, Sterling wrote that “divided government will serve Americans best right now.” Tuesday’s runoff elections will determine control of the United States Senate.