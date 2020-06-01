Republican Gov. Charlie Baker Chokes Up While Excoriating Trump’s Call to ‘Dominate’ Protesters
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Monday choked up while condemning President Donald Trump’s call for governors to “dominate” peaceful protesters nationwide.
“I heard what the president said today about ‘dominating’ and ‘fighting.’ I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not,” the governor said in a press conference, referring to the president’s Monday call with governors, in which he demanded mass arrests and flag-burning laws in response to nationwide protests.
“At so many times during these past several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found,” Baker continued, his voice cracking as he seemed to grow emotional. “Instead we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts, and it’s definitely not what we need across this country of ours either.”