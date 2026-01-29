Republican Governor Hopeful Accused of Using AI in Violation of State Law
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany has been accused of using AI in a campaign ad without disclosure, which would be a violation of state law. Tiffany’s "Don’t Fear the Mailman" ad December 2025 shows a mailman delivering a letter with “400 YEAR PROPERTY TAX INCREASE” written on it across it. Tomas Dodds, an AI expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told local outlet Isthmus that the ad contained irregularities that certainly “point toward an AI-generated video.” “Gone are the days when people in AI-generated videos will have six fingers and eyes pointing in different directions,” Dodds told the outlet. “There are many inconsistencies that you can use to question this [video].” Some irregularities that Dodds noted include rust being on the mailbox in one shot, but not the next, and branches of a tree that do not appear to be connected to a trunk. Tiffany, a current House Republican, is the leading candidate on the GOP side of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race. In 2024, Wisconsin passed a law requiring that the use of AI in political advertisements be disclosed, by clearly including the message “This content generated by AI,” but nowhere in Tiffany’s ad does it disclose that AI was used.