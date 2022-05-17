Ron DeSantis Bans Protests in Front of Private Residences
FIRST AMENDMENT FOLLIES
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting “picketing and protesting” outside of a private residence in Florida on Monday. The new law, which takes effect in October makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest outside of a personal home. Violators, who can only be arrested if they ignore law enforcement’s calls to disperse, could face up to 60 days in jail and $500 in fines. DeSantis defended the bill, which some Democrats say violates the First Amendment right to free speech, in an email to news outlets, writing, “Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate. This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”