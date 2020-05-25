Republican Groups Sue California Gov. Newsom to Block Mail-In Voting Order
Republican groups sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday to block his executive order requiring election officials to automatically send mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state for the November election. The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the California Republican Party called Newsom’s order an “illegal power grab” that was “not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution.” The complaint is seeking an injunction against the order, arguing that it “invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting.” Newsom said on Friday that the move is designed to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that “no Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote.”