Republican Guru Reveals Why Trump’s Big Day Is Doomed to Fail

A senior Republican strategist has suggested Donald Trump’s me-me-me approach to the midterms is destined to misfire.

The president will take center stage at the GOP’s two-day blitz in Texas—an unprecedented midterm gamble that he abruptly summoned himself. The state has fast become the frontline for the November 3 midterm fight, raising the stakes for the convention.

But veteran GOP pollster Whit Ayres, a former adviser to Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, and Ron DeSantis, has offered a reality check about how effective a so-called “Trump-A-Palooza” will be.

Some Senate Republicans are still annoyed that Trump picked Ken Paxton, a scandal-ridden candidate, for the Texas Senate race. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

“There’s no question the president is uniquely motivating for MAGA voters, but MAGA voters aren’t sufficient to win in swing districts or states,” Ayres told The Wall Street Journal.

“Nationalizing an election does not make sense when the president is at 38 percent job approval.”

Trump has decided to take hold of the spotlight despite being term-limited and battered by voter backlash, to the ire of some in the party. Still, a host of Republicans will take the stage to champion his agenda, capped by Trump’s own prime-time keynote speeches on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Organizers have promised it will feel like a trademark, full-throttle campaign rally. Traditional nominating conventions belong strictly to presidential election cycles, making this sudden spectacle a bizarre anomaly.

Trump’s popularity has plummeted in his second term, driving away the crucial independents needed to protect paper-thin House and Senate majorities. Americans remain deeply hostile toward the president’s policies, slamming his war in Iran while boiling over at relentless inflation at the pump and checkout counter.

A Republican lobbyist close to the White House who attended an RNC donor event on Tuesday evening told Politico that the feeling isn’t good around the site.

“The vibes are very bad. Dems are salivating. Our people are debating Israel. Or melting down about this or that. No one is motivated to vote. Only the DSA rise is what’s keeping us in the game,” they said.

Trump’s inner circle has dismissed the sense of alarm, insisting he remains the party’s undisputed magnet for funding, eyeballs, and for rousing the base. The president is treating the midterms as a raw referendum on his second term, explicitly urging voters to treat him as if he were on the ballot.

But fresh national averages from polling guru Nate Silver show Democrats dominating virtually every critical U.S. Senate battleground, leaving Republicans clinging to leads only in deep-red Iowa and Kansas.

Plenty of GOP candidates are still clinging tightly to Trump, plastering him across campaign ads and milking his policy wins. But many spooked donors and lawmakers are ditching the convention altogether, with several battleground contenders ducking out to stay on their home turf with less than two months until Election Day.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales aggressively defended the blitz, hyping Trump’s record on border enforcement, tax cuts, and economic growth.

“President Trump is the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party who is committed to maintaining Republicans’ majority in Congress,” Wales said.

However, some voters aren’t buying the spin. Griffin Blackburn, a 41-year-old Dallas bartender and Democrat, told Al Jazeera the Texas gathering reeked of outright panic.

“Honestly, I think this thing just kind of shows how scared and intimidated they are,” he said. “And how people are feeling towards the GOP.”

Shania Spears, a 29-year-old marketing specialist and independent, scoffed at whether the event would ease fury over Republican Governor Greg Abbott or Trump’s second-term record—especially with grocery and gas prices out of control.

“It’s just entertainment,” Spears said. “It’s like a circus.”

Ayres co-founded Resurgent Republic, a conservative messaging group, and was inducted into the American Association of Political Consultants’ Hall of Fame in 2024.