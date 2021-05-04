Republican Hopeful Trots Out 1,000-Pound Bear to Beat ‘Pretty Boy’ Gavin Newsom
BEASTLY
California Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox kicked off his statewide tour on Tuesday at a Sacramento park, where he shocked his audience by speaking next to a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear. Cox, who previously lost to current Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2018 gubernatorial race, has rebranded his campaign, calling himself a “beast” and Newsom a “pretty boy.” Cox is “leading the Charge to Recall failed Pretty Boy Politician Gavin Newsom,” according to his new Twitter bio. He has also changed all of his social media handles to @BeastJohnCox. As part of his “Meet the Beast” tour, Cox will stop next at Yountville-based French Laundry restaurant, the same place where Gov. Newsom was photographed maskless at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.