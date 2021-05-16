Republican in Charge of Arizona Recount Calls Trump ‘Unhinged’
The Arizona Republican in charge of an audit recount of the ballots in the 2020 election has lashed out Donald Trump on Twitter, calling the former president “unhinged.” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer responded to accusations by Trump that his county had deleted the election database. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now,” Richer tweeted Saturday. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out.” Republican Senate President Karen Fann, who is leading the audit efforts, has demanded Richer hand over passwords to voting machines and ballot databases, and that the entire Maricopa County Board of Supervisors attend a Senate inquiry into alleged discrepancies on Tuesday.