Republican Apologizes After Blackface Photo Surfaces

Lance Bass has revealed how fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone found out he was gay. “I was at my computer, and my boyfriend at the time − my very, very first boyfriend − was sitting on my lap,” Bass, now 46, recalled in a clip from Fatone’s new docuseries, Boy Band Confidential. After a night out, the NSYNC boys returned to Bass’s home. At 3 a.m., Fatone woke up and, while looking for Bass, stumbled upon him in an awkward position. “He’s sitting there, and there’s a guy straddling (him) on top of him,” Fatone, now 49, described the scene. “I was like, ‘Surprise,’” Bass said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, please. I don’t care.’” It was a huge relief for Bass, who hadn’t yet told anyone in the band about his sexuality. “I knew he wouldn’t care, but it was just so nice to hear those words,” Bass said. Fatone kept the information to himself after the reveal, and Bass later came out publicly in 2006 in People Magazine. Bass married Michael Turchin in 2014, and the couple has two children.
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- 1Lance Bass Reveals Awkward Way NSYNC Member Learned He's GayCOMING OUT“I knew he wouldn’t care, but it was just so nice to hear those words,” Bass said.
- 2Republican Apologizes After Blackface Photo SurfacesSORRY YEEZYThe Republican state representative from Georgia said he never meant to make American race relations “worse.”
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 3Dad Fumes as Cruise Teen’s Alleged Killer Roams FreeOUT FREE“I want to see him in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs,” Anna Kepner’s father said.
- 4‘Baby Jessica’ Arrested 39 Years After Rescue From WellMIRACLE TO MUGSHOT“Baby Jessica” McClure made headlines around the world in 1987 at just 18 months old when she fell into a 22-foot well.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Hollywood Icon Rushed to the Hospital After Nasty FallFALLEN STARThe ‘Viva Las Vegas’ star, 84, fell at home.
- 6Former Child Star of ‘Little Rascals’ Fame Arrested AgainBUG SHOTThe “radical Catholic extremist” lives off the grid in Arkansas.
- 7Kanye West Faces Being Canceled in Another Country YE BE GONEThe U.K. previously blocked the rapper’s entry.
- 8Renowned Celebrity Doctor Suffered Stroke While Filming ShowFROM DOCTOR TO PATIENTDr. Sandra Lee, known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” began to notice strange symptoms, prompting her to seek immediate medical attention.
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?Whoop’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 9Woman Suffers ‘Sudden Death’ Onboard Ultra-Long Haul FlightDEADLY FLIGHTA spokesperson for the airline confirmed a passenger had died while making the more than 17-hour journey.
- 10Fire Concerns on Flight Forces Emergency LandingFIRE FEARSThe flight was diverted after initial concerns about an oven on the aircraft.
Republican Apologizes After Blackface Photo Surfaces
A state legislator in Georgia is under fire after a photo resurfaced showing him wearing blackface. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican, said it was part of a Kanye West costume for a party more than a decade ago. His wife dressed up as Kim Kardashian. “I understand this is bigger than just politics ... As a representative for all people in my district, I seek to understand their needs, interest, joys, and even their fears‚” Carpenter said, going on to praise the music of West, who himself has drawn fierce backlash for praising Hitler and Nazi ideology. “Kanye West definitely has some questionable views on public matters. He’s still no doubt one of the greatest music performers of that generation. In my mind I would think that this was how far we’ve come as a society. That if you respect someone, skin tone does not matter.” Carpenter has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2017, representing a district centered in Dalton, which sits in the northern part of the state. He was previously appointed as chairman of the Creative Arts & Entertainment committee. The revelation that Carpenter wore blackface comes a little more than a month before he faces a primary challenge from Cleve Manis. If he survives that, Carpenter will face Democrat Quentin Postell, a Black college student, in the general election.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Anna Kepner’s father blasted the court for allowing the 18-year-old’s alleged killer, her stepbrother Timothy Hudson, to roam free prior to trial. “We’re upset that he’s still out. We’re six months in, and he should already have been arrested, yet he’s free to do whatever he wants right now,” Christopher Kepner told the Daily Mail. The 16-year-old has been living with a paternal uncle while wearing an electronic monitoring device, according to court documents. Kepner said that Timothy, his wife’s son, should be in an “orange jumpsuit” and insisted that he is “a danger to himself and a danger to others.” Anna was found dead in November on a Carnival cruise after cleaning staff discovered her body stuffed under a bed, wrapped in a blanket, and covered with life vests. Investigators revealed that she was sexually abused prior to her death. The Department of Justice announced on Monday that Hudson will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty in February.
Jessica McClure Morales, widely known as “Baby Jessica,” has been arrested following a reported domestic disturbance at her home in Midland County, Texas. The 40-year-old was taken into custody Saturday and charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence, according to local reports from ABC affiliate KMID and others. She was later released from the Midland County Detention Center after posting bond. The arrest affidavit has not yet been released. Morales made headlines around the world in 1987 at just 18 months old when she fell into a 22-foot well in her aunt’s backyard in Midland. Her rescue after 58 hours underground captivated millions of people and was later dramatized in the television movie Everybody’s Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure. In a 2017 interview, she reflected on her survival story, calling her life “a miracle.” Over the years, she has lived a quiet life in Texas with her family.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
One of Hollywood’s most enduring stars has been hospitalized after a fall at home left her with a broken elbow. Ann-Margret, 84, told Parade magazine that the injury forced her to cancel a scheduled autograph-signing appearance. “I fell the other day, and so now my right elbow is broken,” she said. “I’m going to try and be really, really careful and not flop down, not fall again, but one never knows.” The Viva Las Vegas actress was characteristically unfazed. “That’s OK. I have fallen so many times,” she said. “I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say? I have always learned from my parents that you just get up. You just start all over again.” Her trainer has continued visiting several times a week, adjusting her workouts to focus on her legs. “If I don’t do that, I’ll probably start saying, ‘Well, I don’t know. I’ve got a cold,’” she said. “But this man keeps me going.” Ann-Margret is due to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards in New York City on May 16.
Former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall has been arrested after missing a court appearance. Hall, who played Alfalfa Switzer in the hit 1994 comedy The Little Rascals, was charged in Ohio over a failure to appear for a court date that had been set for December 31, 2024, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Hall, 41, had received a traffic violation in October 2024 for not having liability insurance. The actor has also had roles in Safety Patrol, Charmed, 90210 and Criminal Minds. In June of 2020, Hall was arrested for inhaling the contents of an air duster can, designed to be used to clean computer keyboards. After cops arrived at a Texas hotel room, suspecting a possible overdose, Hall was charged with a misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical and held and released on a $1,500 bond. At the time, TMZ reported Hall’s family made the report. Hall admitted he had inhaled from the cans, which were littered across the hotel room. In an interview in January, Hall said the arrest was a wake-up call for him to leave Hollywood. He now lives off the grid in Arkansas as a “radical Catholic extremist” who took a “vow of poverty” with his wife and five children. He told the Daily Mail of quitting acting, “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”
A major European city is moving to block a Kanye West concert, a week after the rapper was barred from entering the United Kingdom to headline the country’s largest music festival. The mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan, declared the 24-time Grammy winner “not welcome” in the southern French city after West—who performs as Ye—announced a June 11 concert at the city-owned Velodrome stadium. “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism,” Payan posted on X. The U.K. Home Office blocked Ye’s entry on April 7, saying his presence “would not be conducive to the public good.” The Marseille date is his only scheduled concert in France. West, 48, apologized to the Jewish people in late 2023 for saying, “I love Nazis.” But last May he released a song titled “Heil Hitler” on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. In January, he said his bipolar disorder had sometimes led to “disconnected moments” resulting in “poor judgement and reckless behavior.” Tickets for the Marseille show have not yet gone on sale.
Dr. Sandra Lee, the dermatologist whose pimple popping videos became a viral internet sensation, suffered a stroke while filming her TV show, Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out. “I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself,” Lee, 55, told People. After leaving the set where she was filming, her symptoms worsened. “In one leg I kept feeling shooting pains,” she said. “I noticed that I was having a tough time walking down the stairs.” After struggling to articulate her words the following morning, she called her father, who is also a doctor. He advised her to go to the emergency room immediately. An MRI confirmed what Lee had feared: a stroke. The celebrity doctor halted filming of her show and spent months in recovery. Lee is now on blood thinners and is undergoing physical therapy at home. Though returning to her duties as perhaps America’s best-known skin doctor, Lee has a message for the public: “I want to get the word out that if you have symptoms like I had, make sure you see your doctor. Take care of yourself.”
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
A woman has died while taking one of the longest commercial flights in the world. Her death took place during the more than 17-hour journey, operated by Qantas, from John F. Kennedy International in New York to Auckland Airport in New Zealand, and before she could make a second, four-hour onward journey to Sydney, Australia. Local outlets report that emergency services were dispatched and immediately rushed over to the aircraft as soon as it arrived in Auckland. A spokesperson for Qantas said “urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard but sadly they passed away.” New Zealand Police have also since confirmed the death and that the matter remains subject to investigation. “Police have attended a sudden death, which occurred on an inbound Qantas flight from New York to Auckland overnight,” a spokesperson said. “Police are making inquiries into the woman’s death on behalf of the Coroner.” The woman has not been identified at this time.
An American Airlines flight was diverted to Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday after crew members reported an issue involving an onboard oven shortly after its departure from Phoenix en route to Miami. In a statement, American Airlines told People that Flight 1429 was diverted “out of an abundance of caution” after the crew reported the oven issue midair. Initial concerns of a possible fire were not confirmed after a maintenance inspection, which found no evidence of any blaze or damage. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers deplaned normally via the jet bridge. Officials confirmed there were no disruptions to operations at Tucson International Airport. The Airbus A321neo later resumed its journey, departing for Miami at 3:17 p.m. MST, according to FlightAware. American Airlines apologized for the disruption. “The aircraft landed safely and without incident. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our team members for their professionalism,” American Airlines said.