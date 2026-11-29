A GOP nepo baby and former Trump staffer could have what it takes to unseat the big MAGA names.

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Former White House official Ashley Davis has named her underdog pick for the next president of the United States.

Davis appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and told host Jake Tapper that Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 44, was the one to watch.

“I think after the midterms, that really opened up the field,” Davis explained of the GOP’s more murky prospects following the downfall of Trump and his MAGA minions.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was described as 'MAGA, but not MAGA' by Davis. Jeenah Moon/Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“Can you explain why that is? Is it because you saw the midterms as a repudiation of Trump? Because Vance looks vulnerable? What are the reasons behind that?” Tapper asked.

“All of the above. I think because because we lost so bad in the midterms that it opens it up. But Ted Cruz and Chris Christie probably get in first...” Davis began, before suggesting that Marco Rubio probably held the top spot.

The George Bush staffer then revealed: “My sleeper is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and I’m going to continue to say it.

Bill Huckabee's daughter was once Trump's press secretary, and reportedly has supporters and donors in place. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“She’s a serious candidate. She’s MAGA, but not MAGA. She’s a governor. She’s a woman. There’s very few of those if you look at all of these people coming out.”

Davis did suggest that Sanders’ gender might be causing Republican colleagues to overlook her as a real contender for the leading role.

“And so, I think that she’s our sleeper. And every time I say that, Jake, everyone says she’d be a great vice president. And I’m like, ‘really? Why?’” she continued.

Tapper picked up on her point.

“Because she should be president, not vice president?” he asked, to which she agreed.

Bill Maher has also publicly said that Sanders could rise up to win in 2028, after cozying up to her during an appearance on his show.

Sanders definitely has the connections for a presidential race, having followed in the footsteps of her father, Bill Huckabee—former Arkansas governor, and Trump’s current ambassador to Israel.

The GOP nepo baby became the first female governor of the state in 2022 after serving Trump as his press secretary from 2017 to 2019, and reportedly has plenty of support to rise further.

Trump himself hasn't ruled himself out of 2028, while he dangles his endorsement in front of his top yes-men. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

According to ABC News, insiders have revealed a group of supporters and donors already pushing Sanders toward a presidential run.

Trump has heavily hinted that he sees himself taking a third term as president in 2028 (and beyond), while pitting members of his administration such as JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Stephen Miller against each other for his potential endorsement.

Despite Trump’s heavy-handedness, however, GOP insiders have revealed their hope that he might take a step back in order to bolster their chances in 2028.