Republican John James Admits ‘2020 Battle’ Is Over, Concedes in Michigan Senate Race
‘IT’S TOO LATE’
Just a day after moving to challenge a 90,000-vote loss in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James released a concession speech in which he congratulated his opponent. The Detroit-area businessman had gotten a boost from President Trump in questioning the integrity of the elections, and he had raised funds with the help of a legal expense fund set up by the Republican National Committee and the treasurer for Trump's campaign. But in a video posted late Tuesday, James admitted that “it’s too late” for him after the election results were certified on Monday. The results showed James’ opponent, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, taking a decisive victory, though James had initially refused to concede and pushed for a delay in certifying the election results, citing “irregularities.” James told supporters Tuesday the “2020 battle for this Senate seat is over” and that it’s “the right thing to do for me to congratulate Senator Peters.” Recalling that he and Peters had once shared a glass of scotch together, James said, “In the spirit of the holidays, senator, there’s a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue Label coming your way soon.” His concession comes as the Trump administration also finally appeared to relent in challenging the election results, with the General Services Administration signing off on Joe Biden’s transition on Monday.