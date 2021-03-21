Republican Julia Letlow Wins Late Husband Luke Letlow’s Congressional Seat
BITTERSWEET VICTORY
Julia Letlow has won the congressional seat in Louisiana’s 5th District vacated by her husband Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 days before he could be sworn in last year. The Republican was endorsed by former President Donal Trump and a number of top Republicans, including Steve Scalise and Nikki Haley after announcing she would run to replace her late husband. She will be the first woman to represent the state in Congress. “This is an incredible moment and it is truly hard to put into words,” she said in a statement late Saturday night. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th District. I am humbled that you would entrust me with the honor of your vote and the privilege to serve you in Congress. A simple thank you doesn't fully encapsulate the depth of my gratitude.”