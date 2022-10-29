Republican Sorry For Using Clip of Tiger Woods’ Arrest in Ad
BELOW PAR
Republican Kris Kobach, who is running for Kansas attorney general, has been forced to amend an ad that included a clip of golfer Tiger Woods being arrested while accusing Democrat rival Chris Mann of wanting to eliminate the death penalty for individuals who kill police officers. Woods appears in the ad for about two seconds as the words “NO CAPITAL PUNISHMENT” are superimposed over the clip. The Kobach campaign told The Wichita Eagle that Woods’ appearance was “an ad agency error. We caught it and fixed it within minutes.” Mann’s campaign called for the the ad to be removed. “Not only does it feature Tiger Woods getting arrested as a cop killer, which we all know is false. It also contains multiple lies about Chris Mann. Lies like this shouldn’t be on TV. He needs to take down the ad. Chris Mann is a former cop who was injured in the line of duty. Kris Kobach has no shame in the lies he’ll tell to win political power.” A modified version of the ad was posted on Kobach’s YouTube channel and doesn’t contain the Woods clip, but a copy maintained by an ad tracking firm still includes Woods.