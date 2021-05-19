Grown Adult Republican Lawmakers Fined $500 After Whiny Mask Protest on House Floor
AEROSOL ALERT
The good news is that these Republican lawmakers are finally speaking out about oppression and the right to protest—the bad news is that it’s only over a rule that causes mild inconvenience specifically to them. Three House Republicans have reportedly been fined $500 over a whiny anti-mask protest on the House floor on Tuesday, and seven others have been warned that they will be fined if they repeat their little stunt. The 10 defied the chamber’s mask mandate that will be remain place until all lawmakers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The brave protesters were Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Chip Roy (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), Mary Miller (R-IL), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX). After the protest, Greene posted a selfie of her and her grinning colleagues with the caption: “Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool. End the oppression!”