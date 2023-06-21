House Votes to Censure Rep. Adam Schiff Over Trump Inquiries

The Republican-led House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for leading a number of investigations into then-President Donald Trump as part of his role as the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The resolution passed by a vote of 213 to 209 along party lines, with six members voting “present.”

“You honor me with your enmity,” Schiff told the Republicans on the House floor during debate over the measure. He labeled their “false and defamatory” resolution nothing more than “petty political payback” meant to intimidate those deemed as Trump’s enemies.

After promising that he wouldn’t yield, “not one inch,” Schiff pointedly suggested, “My colleagues, if there is cause for censure in this House—and there is—it should be directed at those in this body who sought to overturn a free and fair election.”

Last week, the measure was roundly rejected by the House as 20 Republicans crossed the aisle to vote against it. They changed their minds after the resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), killed a provision that would have fined Schiff $16 million if found guilty of ethics violations, according to the Associated Press.

“This is not a partisan act,” Luna said on Wednesday. “This is not a conservative-versus-liberal vote. This is a clear vote between right and wrong, and I urge you to do the right thing.”

More Republicans flocked to dogpile on Schiff, with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) branding him a “crook” and a “liar.”

The resolution accused the California Democrat of “misleading the American public and [of] conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives” while heading up the congressional investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Alleging that Schiff had “exploited” his position of power as the committee chair, Luna blustered that he had seized “every opportunity” to threaten national security, undermine Trump, and dishonor Congress.

Including Schiff, only 26 members of the House have ever been censured, and only three in the 21st century, the other two being Rep. Charles Rangel (D-NY) in 2010 and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in 2021.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.