Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Storms Off After White Nationalist Questions
Peppered with questions about her appearance at a far-right conference organized by infamous white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin couldn’t take the heat. In an interview that went viral on Wednesday, Boise’s KTVB-TV reporter Brian Holmes began by asking McGeachin: “Are you familiar with who puts this event on? Like, Nick Fuentes?” McGeachin responded, “I don’t. I don’t know who he is. I don’t.” She said she’s “never met him” despite making a virtual appearance at Fuentes’ AFPAC gathering. The back and forth carried on with Holmes firing back follow-up questions, only for the lieutenant guv to eventually call it quits. “Interview’s over,” she declared before taking off her mic and walking off.