Republican Megadonor Ken Griffin Is Reportedly Souring on DeSantis
Republican megadonor and billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is reportedly re-evaluating his support for Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign. Griffin, the CEO of Chicago-based Citadel, had previously expressed support for DeSantis. But ABC News reported that he may have since soured on the Florida governor’s struggling bid for the Republican nomination, and has “hit the pause button” on his support, according to somebody familiar with Griffin’s decision making. Griffin, for his part, denies any shift in his thinking. “Ken is not pausing anything. He continues to assess the field,” a spokesperson told The Daily Mail.