Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Staffers of ‘Sabotaging’ Her Office
BOMBSHELL CLAIMS
Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace has accused her former staffers of sabotaging her office. Just three months ago Mace had lost nine staffers from her Washington D.C. office in as many months, with many of them slamming her as they left. In an interview with the Daily Mail the South Carolina lawmaker has hit back claiming they mismanaged $1 million, hacked her phone, spied on medical records, submerged electronic devices in water and deleted files to cover their tracks. “I knew that they were sabotaging the office for a while. I didn’t know to the extent that they were doing it,” Mace said. “They were signing my name on documents they didn’t have permission to do—one of them submerged their electronic devices under water so we couldn't access their files. They deleted files, some of them deleted files off our server, so there’d be no documentation for the new staff that were coming in.”