RNC Funneled Cash to Trump Campaign via Unwitting State GOPers: Report
SURPRISED, NOT SURPRISED
Trump Victory, a fundraising entity that was jointly run by the Republican National Committee and 11 state GOP committees, appears to have steered money to the RNC from state parties during the 2020 presidential campaign without their knowledge, according to Axios. Federal regulators are now looking into financial reporting discrepancies “stemming from an effort to funnel $75 million through state Republican parties to the national GOP effort to reelect Donald Trump,” the outlet reported. Trump Victory disbursed the money to the state parties in 260 separate transactions last year, with the state parties then almost immediately transferring the exact amount they received over to the RNC. “I am not sure what report your [sic] looking at please point me toward it or forward the link to it to me,” Vermont GOP chair Deb Billado told Axios about the $400,000 her committee reportedly sent to the RNC right after getting the funds from Trump Victory, adding that the state party had “not interfaced with other states nor the national RNC on fundraising.”
The RNC denied any wrongdoing.