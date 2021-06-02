Republican National Committee Threatens to Stop Putting Candidates Forward for Presidential Debates
SELF-CANCELING
The Republican National Committee has threatened to stop putting presidential candidates forward for TV debates unless organizers give in to a long list of their demands. According to CNN, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a furious letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday, laying out what changes need to be made for her to advise future Republican nominees to take part in the debates. “Our sincere hope is that the CPD accepts this criticism and works to correct its mistakes,” she wrote. “If not, the RNC will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates against participating in CPD-hosted debates, and the RNC will look for other options for its candidates to debate the issues before the American people in a neutral and nonpartisan forum.” McDaniel’s list of complaints included the timing of the debates, the political allegiances of some CPD board members, and its choice of hosts. They echo the relentless complaints from Donald Trump during the 2020 campaign.