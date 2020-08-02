RNC to Bar Journalists From Attending, Citing Concerns Over the Coronavirus
The Republican Party plans to bar journalists from attending the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, where party members will nominate President Donald Trump to stand in the November election, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. It would be the first convention without reporters. A convention spokesperson told the paper the change arose in response to coronavirus restrictions: “We are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21 – Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state. We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.” Preventative measures have also reduced the number of delegates allowed to attend. Even C-SPAN, the nonpartisan government proceedings broadcaster, may not be allowed to show the convention, as an RNC spokesperson did not answer the Democrat-Gazette’s question on the matter.